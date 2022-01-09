Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,726,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avnet by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 191,140 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

