AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives €27.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.93 ($31.74).

Several analysts recently commented on CS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €27.47 ($31.22). 4,165,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.94.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.