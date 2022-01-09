AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXAHY stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

