AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

