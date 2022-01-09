Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $433,629.52

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $433,629.52 and $645.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

