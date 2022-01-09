AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.900-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.90-3.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

