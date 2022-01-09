Barclays Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $29.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR opened at $28.86 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of James River Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.