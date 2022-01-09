Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,739 ($23.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The firm has a market cap of £133.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,648.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,552.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

