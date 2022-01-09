Barclays Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.
HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.
NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,396,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.