Barclays Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,396,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.