Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 102,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,133. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

