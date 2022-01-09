Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 48,015 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $1,469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 3.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.