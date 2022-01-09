Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.28 Million Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.