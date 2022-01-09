Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.