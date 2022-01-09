Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $97,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $116,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

