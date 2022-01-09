Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,974 Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,957,000.

NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

