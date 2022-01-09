Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.17% of Globis Acquisition worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 810.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,956 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 370,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAQ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

