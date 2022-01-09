Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,499 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 66.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

