Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

