Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $91,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

