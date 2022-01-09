Bella Protocol Trading Down 22.9% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005783 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

