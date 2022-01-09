Berenberg Bank Boosts Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target to GBX 560

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

