Berenberg Bank Increases Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 714.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 753.72.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

