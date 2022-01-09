Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.29.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.