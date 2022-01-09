BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,079. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.