BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $176.28 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.