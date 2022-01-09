BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 135.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $648.78 and a 200 day moving average of $656.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

