Big Digital Shares Price Hits $0.0115 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $573,223.55 and $11,061.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Big Digital Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.99 or 0.07462765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,842.85 or 1.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Digital Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Digital Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.