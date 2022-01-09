Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $38.14. Bilibili shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 57,492 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 14.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

