BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

