BinaryX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.60 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $67.95 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.59 or 0.00080420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011308 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00501896 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

