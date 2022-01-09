Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.79 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biocept in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

