Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,465 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1,130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.29.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

