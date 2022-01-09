Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $603.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.37 and its 200 day moving average is $614.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.