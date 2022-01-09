Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

