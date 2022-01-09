BioPlus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 12th

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BioPlus Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BIOSU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

