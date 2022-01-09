BitBall Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $155,684.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 16% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $155,684.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,985.08 or 0.99976362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00085447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.00823330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

