BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

