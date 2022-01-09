Blockmason Credit Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $42.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $349,186.31 and approximately $42.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00066520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

