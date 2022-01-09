Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.04.

BE stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

