Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.
