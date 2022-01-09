Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $247,087.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

