bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

