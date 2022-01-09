BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Market Perform

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.