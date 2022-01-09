BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.47. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

