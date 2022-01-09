BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Shares Up 0.5%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOAS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

