BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

