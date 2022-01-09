BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 6,925 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,038,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 911.1% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 437,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

