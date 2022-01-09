Bonfida (FIDA) Price Reaches $2.61 on Major Exchanges

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Bonfida has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00006165 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $116.86 million and $3.30 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.01 or 0.07515569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00072586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.10 or 0.99509859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonfida using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

