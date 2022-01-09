Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock worth $112,807,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

