Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 69.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,224 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

