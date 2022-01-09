Boston Partners Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boston Partners cut its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 486.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

